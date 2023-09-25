Each new season of Shark Tank brings out healthy competition among the show’s stars. Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner sure know how to keep things interesting when making deals with entrepreneurs on the hit television show. Keep scrolling to find out which shark is the richest.

Who Is the Richest Shark on ‘Shark Tank’?

Every Shark brings something completely different to the table. Robert has a background in tech, while Lori is the “Queen of QVC.” Kevin is a wiz at marketing and branding. Mark has become synonymous with the Dallas Mavericks NBA team. Barbara is a real estate maven and Daymond’s apparel brand has taken the fashion industry by storm.

One shark’s net worth definitely stands out among the rest. Mark has amassed an estimated $5 billion net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth, making him the wealthiest investor on the show.

The Pennsylvania native’s business ventures range from selling Broadcast.com for a whopping $5.7 billion in Yahoo! stock in 1999 to purchasing a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks for $285 million in 2000.

Though his bank account has only continued to increase over the years, Mark assured his fans that there was more to success than just financial gain.

“Success isn’t necessarily how much money you have,” he said during an episode of LinkedIn’s “The Path” podcast in August 2023. “Success is just setting a goal and being able to wake up every morning feeling really good about what you’ve accomplished.”

How Does Mark Cuban Spend His Money?

Mark has been married to his wife, Tiffany Stewart, since 2002. The pair are parents to three children: Alexis, Alyssa and Jake. While the TV personality is rolling in cash, he has taught his kids important lessons on working hard and pursuing things they are passionate about.

“I’m not the type of dad, and my wife is the same way, where we’re just bringing home presents and you don’t have to do anything,” Mark said in a November 2022 Today segment. “We’re really consistent in telling them that they have to accomplish these things on their own. You don’t want to be Mark Cuban’s son or daughter your entire life. And I think they’ve really taken on to that.”

David Livingston/Getty Images

In December 2021, Mark purchased the entire town of Mustang, Texas, but did not reveal what he planned to do with it. The businessman explained the sentimental reason behind his decision to buy the land.



“One of my buddies I’ve played pickup basketball with got cancer and was close to dying and his only real asset was this town, Mustang, Texas,” he reflected. “I was like, ‘Well, I can help Marty. I could buy this town.’ And so, I bought this town. It was a cool concept, right? It’s the only town in all of the state of Texas that is available for sale.”

How Much Are the Other Sharks Worth?

Mark is bringing in some major cash, but his other costars are also incredibly rich from their investments and businesses. Kevin is the second richest shark with an estimated net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

The outlet also estimates that Daymond has brought in a net worth of $350 million, while Robert is presumed to have accrued $200 million. Lori is believed to be worth around $150 million and Barbara is valued at a whopping $100 million.