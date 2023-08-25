Shark Tank star Mark Cuban is more than just a successful businessman and TV personality. The Dallas Mavericks owner is also a dad of three! Mark shares kids Alexis, Alyssa and Jake with his wife, Tiffany Stewart. Though the children have made only a few rare public appearances with their dad over the years, it is clear that fatherhood is at the center of Mark’s universe.

Scroll below to see Mark’s rare family photos.