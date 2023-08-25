‘Shark Tank’ Star Mark Cuban Shares 3 Kids With Wife Tiffany Stewart: See Rare Family Photos
Shark Tank star Mark Cuban is more than just a successful businessman and TV personality. The Dallas Mavericks owner is also a dad of three! Mark shares kids Alexis, Alyssa and Jake with his wife, Tiffany Stewart. Though the children have made only a few rare public appearances with their dad over the years, it is clear that fatherhood is at the center of Mark’s universe.
Scroll below to see Mark’s rare family photos.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7