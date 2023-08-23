Mark Cuban never shies away from dishing out candid business advice to hopefuls on Shark Tank. When it comes to his marriage and his family, he is a bit more private. The TV star walked down the aisle with his wife, Tiffany Stewart, in 2002 and the pair have made only a few rare public appearances together since.

Who Is Mark Cuban’s Wife Tiffany Stewart?

Mark moved from Pittsburgh to Dallas after college and quickly got to work networking and investing in business ventures. He sold the company Broadcast.com for $5.7 billion in 1999 and purchased a $15 million bachelor pad in the Lone Star State.

The investor met Tiffany during a chance encounter at a gym in 1997. At the time, she was working in advertising as a saleswoman. She moved in with Mark as he continued building his empire as a leading businessman in Dallas.

Five years after they first met, Mark and Tiffany got married in a gorgeous ceremony in front of 20 of their closest friends and family members in Barbados.

“It was a very traditional, very elegant, beautiful wedding and reception,” wedding planner Russell Holloway said at the time.

More than 20 years after their wedding, Mark revealed that the couple had a very unconventional proposal. “I was like, ‘Let’s go Whataburger,’” the Dallas Mavericks owner recalled of his engagement to Tiffany in July 2023.

How Many Children Does Mark Cuban Have With Tiffany Stewart?

One year after their wedding, Mark and Tiffany welcomed their first child together, daughter Alexis. In the years that followed, they expanded their family twice more with the births of kids Alyssa and Jake.

Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

Though Mark is a business mogul, he has not put pressure on his kids to follow the same career path.

“I try to encourage them just to get into whatever they want,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The way to really be successful in my mind is just being able to get excited about something that you wake up every day looking forward to. And then if you can get really good at it, and you want to make money at it, you can. And that’s what I try to teach my kids: find something you love to do.”

The doting dad is always emphasizing the importance of working hard in order to be successful.

“I’m not the type of dad, and my wife is the same way, where we’re just bringing home presents and you don’t have to do anything,” Mark said. “We’re really consistent in telling them that they have to accomplish these things on their own. You don’t want to be Mark Cuban’s son or daughter your entire life. And I think they’ve really taken on to that.”