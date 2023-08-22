Years before Mark Cuban joined Shark Tank in 2011, he married advertising saleswoman Tiffany Stewart. The entrepreneur has become one of the most recognizable faces on TV, but details about his relationship have largely been kept out of the spotlight. Over the years, Mark’s fans have wondered if he and Tiffany are still together due to her absence from photos shared on his Instagram page.

How Did Mark Cuban and Tiffany Stewart Meet?

Mark met Tiffany at a gym in 1997 after moving to Dallas from Pittsburgh. In 2000, when asked by reporters if he ever planned on getting married he replied, “That’s a no-win question for me,”

Eventually, Mark’s outlook on marriage changed and he popped the question to Tiffany. Five years after they first met, the pair got married in a beautiful ceremony in Barbados in front of 20 of their closest friends and family members.

Do Mark Cuban and Tiffany Stewart Have Children?

Mark and Tiffany share three children together: Alexis, Alyssa and Jake. While he tends to keep details about his family low-key, Mark did open about about fatherhood on a handful of occasions.

“I’m not saying I know everything about fatherhood, but I can say that what I do know, I love,” Mark said a few months after Alexis was born in 2003. “It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me by a long shot.”

The TV personality also praised Tiffany for how well she adjusted to motherhood after giving birth.

“She’s the best mom in the world, up all the time,” Mark said. “I wouldn’t have the temperament, the patience, the willpower to do what she’s done.”

Dan Steinberg/BEI/Shutterstock

Years later, he explained that his children inherited his dedication to working hard on things they are passionate about.

“I’m not the type of dad, and my wife is the same way, where we’re just bringing home presents and you don’t have to do anything,” Mark said. “We’re really consistent in telling them that they have to accomplish these things on their own. You don’t want to be Mark Cuban’s son or daughter your entire life. And I think they’ve really taken on to that.”

Are Mark Cuban and Tiffany Stewart Still Together?

Though the couple have only stepped out for a few rare public appearances since their nuptials, Mark and Tiffany are still together. In May 2022, the proud parents celebrated Alexis’ high school graduation.