Richard Marx sings about searching for love in his hit 1987 song “Endless Summer Nights,” but the music star doesn’t have to wonder about what real romance feels like. Thanks to his longtime wife, Daisy Fuentes, Richard falls “more in love” as “every day” goes by.

The prolific singer-songwriter has been enjoying a life of wedded bliss with Daisy, a Cuban American TV host, since exchanging vows on December 23, 2015. Richard and the America’s Funniest Home Videos alum said “I do” in a small and intimate ceremony in Aspen, Colorado, and were joined by only a small number of guests.

After more than half a decade together, Richard and Daisy’s bond is stronger than ever. Though the “Right Here Waiting” crooner revealed the two never imagined they would actually find true love, he couldn’t be happier that they gave their romance a shot.

“Daisy had long relationships [before], and I was married for 25 years, so when we met, we were both at places in our lives where — I hate to say it — neither of us believed in this,” he exclusively told Closer in July 2017. “Our relationship seems to keep constantly surprising us.”

Not only does their bond continue to “[deepen] with time,” but Richard said his feelings have also gotten stronger. “What I have found is that every day, I fall more in love with her,” the Chicago native marveled. “At our age, this level of crazy in love with each other is so fun.”

Looking back on his journey to settling down with Daisy, Richard credited their older ages for being the secret to maintaining their unbreakable bond. “I feel that when you meet someone later in life, the way we did, you have a better sense of who you are and what you want,” he told Closer more recently in August 2021.

Richard pointed out the two also have “common interests,” such as exercising and enjoying nature. “We hike at least three or four times a week. I’ve taken up tennis again, and I love that,” the “Don’t Mean Nothing” hitmaker shared.

In order to be fully present when they’re together, Daisy and Richard “don’t spend much time at all in front of a screen watching movies or TV,” he dished. “We talk, interact and love each other. We don’t want to watch life go by. We want to be part of what’s going on.”

To learn more about Daisy, scroll through the gallery below!