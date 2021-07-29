Congratulations are in store for Ty Pennington, who announced his engagement to Kellee Merrell! The beloved HGTV star revealed he asked for his fiancée’s hand in marriage after a year of dating.

“It’s the ‘yes’ for me … ,” the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum wrote alongside a photo of Kellee’s stunning engagement ring in late July. Ty held his beloved’s hand and flaunted the huge sparkler following a proposal on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida.

The Ty Breaker star opened up to People after getting down on one knee with the teardrop-shaped stone, telling the outlet his future wife is the most “beautiful person inside and out.” Emphasizing how excited he was to marry the social media manager, Ty gushed, “[I’m] glad I waited for The One.”

The handsome hunk and Kellee first met more than a decade ago in 2010 when they crossed paths in Toronto, Canada, where Kellee is a Vancouver native. At the time, Ty was filming a TV show, and although a romantic relationship didn’t blossom, they stayed connected over the years.

Everything changed for the pair when they reconnected in early 2020 and decided to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time,” Ty marveled. “I have admired Kellee from afar for years. It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person.”

Since the lovebirds kicked off their romance, Ty has given fans a few glimpses inside their sweet love story. On Instagram, he shared a touching tribute in honor of Kellee’s birthday in June. “Thank you … universe … for creating this amazing human … who somehow tolerates me … even tho [sic] I’m beginning to look like papa smurf after a Willie Nelson concert,” the Battle on the Beach host wrote in the caption.

Ty also uploaded a beautiful snapshot of the duo more than two weeks earlier in May while relaxing together. “Nothing like a Hammock sunset,” he penned.

Who Is She?

Kellee is a 33-year-old Vancouver native, according to reports. The brunette beauty is more than 20 years her beau’s junior considering Ty was born on October 19, 1964.

What Does Kellee Do?

While Ty made a highly lucrative career out of hosting and renovating homes, Kellee works as a social media manager.

Will Kellee Be Ty’s First Wife?

When Ty and Kellee said “I do,” the moment will mark the TV star’s first time walking down the aisle. Though Ty “never thought [he] would get married,” he told People Kellee “changed” his idea of marriage.

Prior to falling in love with Kellee, Ty was in a long-term relationship with Andrea Bock. The two reportedly began dating in 1997 and were together for more than a decade. In June, the Good Design Can Change Your Life author revealed the two “parted ways back in 2009” when he replied to a fan’s Instagram comment. Ty noted the exes “still remain great friends.”