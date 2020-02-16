Not too shabby! Ty Pennington has amassed millions as a carpenter, television personality, designer and more through the years.

The former Trading Spaces star, 55, went on to be the host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition from 2003 to 2012. He also lent a hand in the British community with the reality show Ty Pennington’s Great British Adventure, which ran from 2008 to 2010. He currently collaborates with furniture company Howard Miller Company. The net worth of the busy handyman-turned-celeb sits at a hefty $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ty has had a steady career on reality TV across two decades, so it’s not surprising to know he is living large. He’ll be making an appearance on HGTV‘s new revamped Extreme Makeover this season. The home makeover show is back on the air starting February 16 with host Jesse Tyler Ferguson and designers Carrie Locklyn, Breegan Jane and Darren Keefe Reiher. Although Ty won’t be reprising his role as host, the designers exclusively teased to Life & Style that he’ll be doing “a little bit of everything” as a guest star.

“He’s kind of picking back up his tool belt and wearing that carpenter title,” Darren explained. “He definitely helps me with a lot of the builds, so that was great. And, he did some of his own builds in the show, so that’s amazing.”

The newly minted Extreme Makeover stars gushed over the way Ty “stands so confidently in [his] own skin,” Breegan said, and he was a real presence on set. “I think one of the things … that you felt right away was his energy,” Carrie added. “He’s so known for that energy — that ball of fire — and the moment we all met him in person, and he came out to the community, you could feel that.”

Casey Rodgers/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Houses get built on the show in just five days, so Ty’s spark was appreciated by everyone there. “We’re working hard. So, it’s always good to get an injection — a boost — of that energy to keep you going,” Carrie continued. “When you’re near him, he’s a ball of energy, and you can’t help but raise up to his level.”