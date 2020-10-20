Jeff Bridges never imagined himself walking down the aisle, but that all changed when he met Susan Geston in the mid-1970s. Since then, the Big Lebowski actor and his longtime wife have been head over heels in love.

Jeff and Susan first met in 1975 when they randomly crossed paths while the actor was in North Dakota to film scenes for the 1975 movie Rancho Deluxe. The pair became quite close and when Jeff moved back to California once filming concluded, Susan went with him, according to reports.

Even though the Crazy Heart star immediately felt smitten by the North Dakota native, he struggled with the idea of ever getting married. “It was love at first sight, but getting to the altar was so tough,” he explained during an appearance on Conan in 2016.

“I don’t know how it is for women or for other guys, but when I was young and in my 20s, I had a fear of marriage,” he further explained to Reader’s Digest. “I thought it was a giant step toward death. So I did everything in my power to resist it — the idea was frightening to me.”

Because of Jeff’s hesitation, Susan actually threatened to leave. It was in that moment that the Academy Award winner realized he “[couldn’t] let this woman go,” he recalled to OWN in 2015. “I had this vision of an old guy thinking there was this girl from Montana, [being like,] ‘Man, why didn’t I marry her?'”

After that, Jeff knew he couldn’t sacrifice losing their loving relationship so he asked for Susan’s hand in marriage. “I said, ‘Would you marry me?'” he sweetly dished, noting they held their nuptials just days later. “We called up all our friends, they came and we got married.”

Following their wedding in June 1977, the True Grit actor and Susan started their family. They became the loving dad and mom of their three daughters, Isabelle Bridges, Jessica Lily Bridges and Haley Roselouise Bridges.

In October 2020, Jeff announced he was diagnosed with lymphoma. The Hell or High Water actor revealed he started “treatment” for his cancer, which is “different from leukemia” and “begins in infection-fighting cells of the immune system,” according to WebMD.

“As the Dude would say … new s—t has come to light,” he wrote on Twitter. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

Jeff also praised Susan and their loved ones for giving him all the “love and support” he needs to get through this battle. “I’m profoundly grateful [for] my family and friends,” he penned in another tweet. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about Jeff’s wife, Susan.