Eddie Murphy Was Married to His Ex-Wife for 12 Years! Get to Know Model Nicole Mitchell Murphy

Eddie Murphy has fallen in love many times throughout his life, but nearly all of them ended before he got the chance to walk down the aisle. That wasn’t the case with Nicole Mitchell Murphy, the professional model and TV personality he was married to for 12 years.

The beloved comedian and Nicole first started dating in the late 1980s, according to reports. Eddie and the California native became a couple, and not long after they welcomed their first child together, Bria, in November 1989.

Eddie and Nicole briefly split in 1990, and during that time, he welcomed another child, Christian, with Tamara Hood. The Golden Globe winner and Tamara broke up, though, and he reunited with Nicole, marrying the actress in 1993.

Throughout the next decade, the former lovebirds expanded the Norbit actor’s family. In November 1992, the Hollywood Exes personality gave birth to their second child together, Miles, followed by Shayne in October 1994 and Zola in December 1999. Their youngest, Bella, arrived in January 2002.

Over the course of their marriage, Eddie and Nicole gave fans many glimpses into their happy family. In May 2003, the ex-couple was joined by their kiddos for the Hollywood premiere of Finding Nemo. The Coming to America actor and the Global Beauty Masters star also turned the Shrek 2 film premiere into family date night as they stepped out at the event with their children in May 2004.

After 12 years, however, Eddie and Nicole called it quits in August 2005. At the time, the Saturday Night Live star’s rep Paul Bloch confirmed their divorce in a statement, noting Eddie and his ex were going forward as amicably as possible for the sake of their kids. “The welfare of our children is our main concern and their best interest is our first priority,” the statement read, People reported.

Following their split, Eddie moved on with Spice Girls singer Mel B. The Beverly Hills Cop alum and the “Wannabe” songstress were together for less than one year, but they became the parents of their daughter Angel in April 2007. Following their breakup, he started dating his current fiancée, Paige Butcher, in 2012.

Eddie and Paige have yet to walk down the aisle, but together, they share their two kids, Izzy and Max. In addition to his nine kiddos, Eddie is the dad of his eldest, Eric, with his ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.

