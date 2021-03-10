Eddie Murphy’s Kids Are Pros on the Red Carpet! See the Comedian’s Rare Photos With His 10 Children

Throughout his career, Eddie Murphy has walked countless red carpets. On rare occasions, he’s been joined by his 10 kids, Eric, Bria, Christian, Miles, Shayne, Zola, Bella, Angel, Izzy and Max, and they’ve captured some super cute photos!

Eddie has experienced parenthood alongside multiple women, including fiancée Paige Butcher. He became a dad for the first time, however, during his relationship with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. The former couple welcomed the Beverly Hills Cop actor’s first child, Eric, in July 1989.

Eddie and Paulette ultimately split, but the comedian went on to have his second child with Nicole Mitchell Murphy. Just five months after Eddie’s son arrived, the Hollywood star and the model welcomed their daughter Bria in November 1989.

Eddie and Nicole parted ways following Bria’s birth, and he then became involved with Tamara Hood. The Golden Globe winner expanded his family for the third time when son Christian arrived in November 1990. Like his previous exes, Eddie’s relationship with Tamara ended in a breakup.

Fortunately, the Norbit alum rekindled his romance with Nicole, and in November 1992, the Hollywood Exes personality gave birth to her beau’s fourth child, Miles. Eddie and Nicole then welcomed Shayne in October 1994, followed by Zola in December 1999 and Bella in January 2002.

After five kids and nearly 30 years of history, the Coming to America star and Nicole called it quits in 2006. Eddie’s journey as a father wasn’t over, though, as he expanded his brood once again during his relationship with former fiancée Mel B. The former couple welcomed their daughter Angel in April 2007.

The actor and the Spice Girls singer parted ways after less than a year together, but after becoming the father of eight kids, Eddie wasn’t done just yet. The Shrek star, who started dating Paige Butcher in 2012, welcomed his ninth child, Izzy, in May 2016. His youngest child is Max, who arrived in November 2018.

Over the decades, Eddie has given rare glimpses inside his life as a dad, whether that be on the red carpet or during interviews. Though it’s not always easy to juggle his hectic Hollywood career with the responsibilities that come along with being a father of 10, Eddie has always made his children the center of his attention.

“I want to stay the person that I am and spend as much time as I can with my family, and the people that I love [because] my career, or what I am as an artist, that’s not at the center of my life,” he once shared, according to Goalcast. “At the center of my life is my family and my kids.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Eddie’s rare family photos!