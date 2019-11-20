Mad About You star Helen Hunt has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. Her two kids — son Emmett, 21, and daughter Makena, 15 — make her so proud to be a mom. They were worried about her when she had to be rushed to the hospital after her scary car crash on Wednesday, October 16 — but now they’re just elated she’s feeling better.

“Back at work. 🙏🏽,” Helen, 56, told fans via Instagram a few days after the accident. Then, on Monday, November 18, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight she was “grateful” to be alive. “It was scary,” she said.

After everything that happened, Helen continues to be a great mom to Emmett and Makena. She simply does this by being very open with her kids. “Tell the truth,” Helen recently revealed exclusively to Closer Weekly about the best parenting advice she has to offer. In fact, Helen loves her kids so much she took a little break from Hollywood to be there for them as they were growing up.

“I fell in love, I had a daughter,” Helen previously explained to People. “It was hard to find a part that was as interesting as watching her grow up.”

Once her two kids were born, Helen realized her life just wasn’t the same anymore. “Why go off and pretend to be someone’s mother, or pretend to be someone’s wife, when I finally had the chance to have that experience in my real life?” she said.

Helen put her career on hold, and by doing so she gave more actresses the opportunity at getting the lead. “Was I supposed to get every great part on every great TV show and in every movie every year and no one else gets to play?” she used to ask herself, according to Entertainment Weekly. ”Having said that, there were some moments of, like, ‘Remember when I was acting in huge movies all the time? Did I blow that?”’

Helen didn’t blow it. By taking time away for her children, she became a better actress. By the time her role of April Epner in Then She Found Me came around, Helen knew exactly what roles she wanted to play — ones that are meaningful to her.

“I thought, April has to want something really badly. It has to be something we can watch her go after. And I always wanted a baby very badly, so it just seemed right that she should want a baby,” Helen explained to the outlet. “People have asked if it’s my story, and on the surface it is.”

Scroll below to learn more about Helen Hunt’s kids!