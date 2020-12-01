Helen Hunt is off the market! The Mad About You actress is dating her boyfriend, Steven Tepper, an insider exclusively reveals to Closer Weekly. Things are going well for the duo as the former attorney “spent Thanksgiving” with Helen and her family.

“Helen and Steven are definitely an item,” the source shares with Closer on Tuesday, December 1. “She’s really into him and hopes it works out, that’s why she’s not going public with it just yet.” Because Steven is a “super private, regular guy,” the Twister actress, 57, “doesn’t want to overwhelm him with the celebrity spotlight,” the insider adds.

Shutterstock; Instagram/StevenTepper

Fortunately, everyone in Helen’s inner circle already “approves” of Steven — including her 16-year-old daughter, Makena Lei Carnahan. “Makena likes him and that goes a long way in her book,” the source shares. “[Helen] deserves happiness and Steven makes her happy.”

In May 2020, Steven uploaded a gorgeous photo of Helen’s daughter in honor of Makena’s birthday. “That’s Mak. She is, in a word, spectacular,” the Driver’s Edge president captioned his post. “Happy, happy 16th birthday, @makena__lei. You are the BEST!!!”

Around the same time, Helen also started commenting on her beau’s Instagram page. The As Good As It Gets star often praised the photographer for his “beautiful” snapshots of nature, people and other human-interest portraits.

“Just an incredible photo,” she sweetly penned on his social media page in June. Months later in November, Helen commended her man for sharing his talents on Instagram. “Oh, Tepper. So good!”

MEGA

Prior to her romance with Steven, Helen was married to her ex-husband, Hank Azaria, from 1999 to 2000. After the couple split following less than a year of marriage, the Academy Award winner moved on with writer and producer Matthew Carnahan in 2001.

Although Helen and the House of Lies producer never tied the knot, they were together for over 16 years until they called it quits in 2017. During their relationship, they welcomed their only child together, Makena, in 2004.

Now that it’s been over three years since Helen and Matthew went their separate ways, the Cast Away alum is excited to have found love again. Although Helen was “more cautious than ever about letting her guard down” following her previous split, a separate insider told Closer in 2018, she’s happy to give it another shot with Steven.

It’s so great to see Helen so happy!

Reporting by Rick Egusquiza