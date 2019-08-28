She may have her successful movie career high on her list of priorities, but Helen Hunt‘s kids will always be number one — and the actress made a rare public appearance with her only daughter, Makena Lei.

The 56-year-old was recently spotted hanging out with her 15-year-old child in West Hollywood, as the happy duo did a bit of shopping. The Oscar winner was seen in dark-colored trousers and a black top. She threw on some shades to top it all off. Helen is of course all smiles, as she bonds with Makena.

This isn’t the only child that the As Good As It Gets star has — she is also a stepmom to Emmett Carnahan, 21. However, Makena is the only kid that she and her former partner, producer, Matthew Carnahan, had while together. Helen is of course quite the mom — in fact, Makena once got some henna tattoos in honor of her mom.

“My daughters got henna tattoos. My life is so good,” the Twister costar wrote alongside a photo of Makena showing off her new ink … of her mom’s face! So great!

Scroll on down to see more photos of Helen shopping with her daughter!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!