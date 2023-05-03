Luke Russert carried on the legacy of his late father, broadcaster Tim Russert, when he decided to launch a journalism career of his own. In 2016, the NBC News personality announced he was leaving the network after eight years. Scroll below to find out what happened to him and where he is now.

What Happened to Luke Russert?

Luke graduated from Boston College shortly before Tim died from a heart attack at the age of 58 while recording voiceovers for Meet the Press. The Big Russ & Me author was married to his wife, journalist Maureen Orth, at the time of his death.

One month after Tim’s sudden passing in June 2008, Luke was named a correspondent on NBC News.



“I had 22 years of advice from my father, and I still get advice from my mother every day,” the college graduate said in a statement to NBC at the time. “If you ask if I’m ready to do it, I’ve been answering their questions for that amount of time. I can definitely take from what they asked me.”

Why Did Luke Russert Leave NBC?

In July 2016, Luke announced he was leaving NBC to focus on other ventures.

“It’s fair to say my broadcast career began in an unusual way after college graduation and the death of my father,” he said of his career move in a statement. “As a result, I threw myself into the work and never took the time to reflect, to travel and to experience many things that would have given me a clearer sense of what my future should be.”

Where Is Luke Russert Now?

After leaving his reporting career behind, Luke held true to his promise to explore the world and experience new things. In May 2023, the former news host released his first book, Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself, about managing his grief after his father’s death and starting his next chapter.

Courtesy of Luke Russert/Instagram

He appeared on Today to promote his memoir that same month, warming the hearts of longtime NBC viewers when he spoke about traveling the world with his mom.



“I did some traveling with her, and I began to understand her,” Luke reflected during the broadcast. “I began to realize, ‘Wow, this was somebody who was not given anything, had to work so hard for every single thing she had.’ I get why you were pushing me so much.”