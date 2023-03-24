In June 2015, Lester Holt became the permanent anchor of NBC Nightly News, a role he still holds today. The esteemed journalist wears many hats, including serving as the program’s managing editor and hosting Dateline NBC. Scroll below to get details on who Lester replaced on NBC.

Who Did Lester Holt Replace on NBC?

Before becoming a leading NBC personality, Lester worked for CBS for 19 years. In 2000, he made the move to MSNBC, becoming popular for his candid and trustworthy delivery of global news events. In 2003, the news reporter was named a cohost on Weekend Today. For eight years, Lester also served as the host of the weekend edition of NBC Nightly News.

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock

After his decades of experience in the news industry as an anchor, Lester replaced Brian Williams on the weekday edition of NBC Nightly News.

“Lester has done outstanding work for NBC News over the last 10 years, and he’s performed remarkably well over the last few months under very tough circumstances,” NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said in a June 2015 statement. “He’s an exceptional anchor who goes straight to the heart of every story and is always able to find its most direct connection to the everyday lives of our audience. In many ways, television news stands at a crossroads and Lester is the perfect person to meet the moment.”

Why Did Brian Williams Leave NBC?

The switch-up came after Brian was suspended for six months and demoted to MSNBC over falsifying a story about an experience he faced while covering the Iraq War.

“I am sorry,” The 11th Hour host admitted during a June 2015 interview on Today. “I am sorry for what happened. I am different as a result, and I expect to be held to a different standard.”

In November 2021, the former NBC Nightly News host announced he was officially leaving the network. He marked his final MSNBC broadcast one month later. While he hinted that viewers might see him on TV at some point in the future, Brian looked toward starting a new chapter.

“My colleagues will take it from here,” he said during his final episode. “I will probably find it impossible to be silent and stay away from you and the lights and cameras after I experiment with relaxation and find out what I’ve missed and what’s out there.”