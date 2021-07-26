Lester Holt’s Kids Are ‘Good Men’! Get to Know the NBC Star’s 2 Sons Stefan and Cameron

Lester Holt is usually informing us about the latest hot topics around the world on NBC Nightly News, but when he’s at home with his family, the TV star is a loving dad of two sons. Lester is especially proud to be the doting grandfather of his two grandsons, who adorably refer to him as “granddude.”

The Emmy-winning journalist shares his children, Stefan Holt and Cameron Holt, with his wife of nearly four decades, Carol Hagen. Lester and his love wed in 1982 and started their family around five years into their marriage when they welcomed Stefan, followed by Cameron not long after.

Lester’s children have since aged into young men and have become extremely successful like their famous father. Out of everything Stefan and Cameron have accomplished, the Dateline star praised his sons for having a “strong work ethic.”

“I think it’s just that they’re terrific. We were very lucky when they were growing up,” he shared with Yahoo! Life in July 2021. “There was frankly never any drama. There was no trouble — that I knew of … . They were good boys and they’re really solid, good men. They’re friendly … they’re running their own way in life … and as a parent, you really couldn’t ask any more.”

Now that his children are in their 30s, Lester is embracing his life as a proud grandparent. Speaking with the outlet, Lester revealed his “favorite part” of being a grandfather. “People have always shared with me that you get to spoil them, you get to love them and hug them and all that stuff, but when the hard work comes, you get to make an excuse to make your exit,” he joked.

“Seriously, it’s all great,” the longtime news anchor — who revealed Henry and Sam gave him the nickname “granddude” — sweetly continued. “It’s fun to see a little bit of your child’s personality come through in these grandkids. Sometimes, even my son [Stefan] doesn’t necessarily see what we see. But it’s just fun to watch them grow.”

It’s obvious Lester has had a big impact on Stefan and Cameron during their childhood, and he’s also helping shape the lives of his youngest generation. The TV host’s eldest son proved how grateful he is to have Lester as his dad when he celebrated Father’s Day in June 2021.

“From teaching me how to ride a bike, to reporting the news and to raising a family of my own. Thank you, Dad, for everything!” Stefan penned on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo with Lester from his childhood. “Happy Father’s Day!”

