Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Husband Cutter’s L.A. Abode Is Perfect for Their Sons! Take a Tour Inside

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her husband, Cutter Dykstra, couldn’t be happier about raising their boys in their Los Angeles home. The former Sopranos actress and the professional baseball player reside in a gorgeous single-story abode in the Valley Village neighborhood.

Jamie Lynn and Cutter purchased the luxurious property for $2.1 million in January 2017, the L.A. Times reported. The residence, which was built in 1939, was newly renovated at the time the lovebirds moved in with their son Beau, who arrived in 2013. The couple welcomed their second child, Jack, in 2018.

The Guys with Kids alum’s house features a large entryway that leads into the spacious kitchen, formal living and dining rooms and a sitting area with entertainment. Around the corner, you can find four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a mudroom.

The pair’s outdoor space is just as impressive. Not only can you access the backyard by sliding open the pocket glass doors, but Jamie-Lynn and Cutter have their own private entrance to their outdoor oasis throughout their master suite. The backyard boasts a swimming pool, a jacuzzi and a patio with a fireplace.

Since their family has been spending more time at home than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jamie-Lynn and her hubby have been trying to keep their kiddos occupied. Fortunately, the two have come up with ways to have fun with Beau and Jack around their abode.

In October, the Ugly Betty actress revealed how they made up for Halloween in lockdown. “Cutter and I dressed up behind each door in our house and had the kids come trick or treat,” she wrote on Instagram. “It involved quick changes, and this is the only picture we have … but it made the kids happy and now I’m out.”

Jamie-Lynn also gave a glimpse inside their residence while celebrating Jack’s birthday in January 2021. “And that was a sweet ending to a s—tty week,” she captioned pics of her tot blowing out candles in their kitchen. “Thank you @cakesbyclaritza for making Jack’s dream ‘car wash’ cake.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Jamie and Cutter’s L.A. home!