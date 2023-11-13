Erin and Ben Napier’s Home Town is returning to HGTV! The home improvement duo is also going to be starring in a holiday special on the network ahead of the upcoming premiere.

When Is ‘Home Town’ Coming Back?

The next installment of Home Town will premiere on January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV. The episode will also be available to stream the same day and time on Max.

Is ‘Home Town’ Coming Back for Season 8?

Initially, there was some confusion about the upcoming premiere and what viewers would get to see next. Season 7 of Home Town has aired 18 episodes on HGTV so far before going on hiatus in April.

In an Instagram comment, Erin clarified that “season 7 is split in two.” Viewers will first get to see “the second half of season 7” in the new year.

Afterward, Erin and Ben will be back in action with season 8. Filming for season 8 of Home Town began in October before the second half of season 7 aired on television.

What Happened to Ben Napier?

The January 7 episode of Home Town will look a little bit different than all of the other seasons in the past. Viewers will see Ben sidelined while recovering from his shoulder surgery, which he got back in March. Amid his recovery, Jim Rasberry and Josh Nowell stepped in to help Erin renovate a home for a family of six in the historic town of Laurel, Mississippi.

Erin shared some photos from behind the scenes of season 7 on Instagram in October.

“That’s a wrap on 110 episodes! Seven seasons of #HGTVHomeTown seems impossible,” she captioned the post. “On the last day of filming a season, we have the Laurel legend for lunch: Vic’s. Love this crew and this show, about pretty houses to some, a ministry of community to me and @scotsman.co. Thank y’all for watching when part 2 of season 7 starts airing soon!”

Everything to Know About Erin and Ben Napier’s Holiday Special

On top of the second half of season 7 and the upcoming season 8, Erin and Ben will take part in a holiday special this year. The one-hour program called Home Town Holidays will air on HGTV on December 17 at 8 p.m. EST. In the special episode, the couple will visit homeowners from past seasons and present them with handmade gifts.

Last year, the college sweethearts took part in an exciting project for the holidays — starring in a Christmas movie! Erin and Ben, who share daughters Helen and Mae, appeared in A Christmas Open House on Discovery+. It was an opportunity that they never expected to receive.

“It felt crazy that anyone would make a movie in Laurel, Mississippi, and the people in Laurel, Mississippi, also thought it was crazy,” Erin said in a statement at the time. “Not something I ever would have put on my bingo card of life.”