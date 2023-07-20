A new season of Erin and Ben Napier’s Home Town is on the horizon. The home renovation experts teased the upcoming installment of their successful HGTV show in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 19.

“We can’t show you just yet what they’re working on, but we can assure you that you’re going to love this next season of #HGTVHomeTown!” the caption on the clip read.

In the video, Erin, 37, and Ben, 39, shared a sweet exchange while working together on a secret home improvement project. Ben wore a mask over his nose and mouth along with an apron as he focused on crafting something in his workshop.

“Y’all share some of your favorite moments from past seasons in the comments below,” the caption continued.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to flood with remarks from loyal viewers who have been hooked on the couple’s HGTV journey since the very beginning.

“Honestly, what I love so much about #HomeTown is how much you love your community,” one person wrote. “I am always so amazed at what you can do with the houses you choose. And it’s always within the budget. You care about the individual and always are careful to make it special and meaningful.”

Courtesy of Ben Napier/Instagram

A premiere date for season 8 of Home Town has not officially been announced by HGTV. On Erin and Ben’s Laurel Mercantile website, they added a section for the upcoming season that reads “coming soon.”

“Erin and Ben continue to help revitalize their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, through home renovations and small business restorations,” a description on their website for the new season says.

Season 7 of Home Town premiered on TV on March 19 with Erin and Ben helping a family who lost their home to a tornado. The entire community rallied together to make the homecoming as special as possible. Other memorable episodes in the most recent season included a house renovation for a brain cancer survivor and a couple looking to spend their golden years in a historic mansion.

Erin and Ben recently teamed up with HGTV’s Dave and Jenny Marrs for a new season of the spinoff Home Town Takeover to give the town of Fort Morgan, Colorado, a complete makeover. For both couples, the experience was equal parts challenging and rewarding.

“We had to leave our kids for eight weeks,” Jenny, 44, told Closer of the Home Town Takeover experience in February. “It was really, really, really challenging and hard. It was also very fulfilling. And we saw people’s lives being changed and we got to be a small part of that. It was really lovely and a really unique experience for us that we really enjoyed.”