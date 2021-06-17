The royal family has been in the spotlight for hundreds of years, but have you ever wondered what the British monarchy — specifically Queen Elizabeth‘s great-grand grandchildren — are like behind closes doors? An astrologer revealed what the royal babies’ birthdays say about their personalities.

Theresa Cheung, a U.K.-based astrologer and dreams guru, offered a glimpse inside the future personalities of Prince George, Archie Harrison, Princess Charlotte and more royal youngsters. Speaking to Daily Mail’s Femail, the Encyclopedia of Birthdays author said she believes each birth date reveals accurate details about their destinies.

“Of course, each one of us has a choice about how we develop that potential and that’s why no person born on the same day are exactly the same,” Theresa shared with the outlet in June 2021. “But knowing a child’s innermost personality traits can really help parents and carers understand their child better and make decisions on their behalf that play to their strengths rather than their weaknesses.”

In addition to George, Archie and Charlotte, the youngest generation of royals includes Elizabeth and late Prince Philip‘s eight other great-grandchildren. Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) share George, Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the parents of Archie and Lilibet Diana.

As for Peter Phillips and his ex-wife, Autumn Phillips, they welcomed their two daughters, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips. Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, share Mia Tindall, Lena Elizabeth Tindall and Lucas Philip Tindall, while Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are the mom and dad of their son, August.

That’s not all, though. The royal family is expected to grow in the next few months as Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” read their statement in May 2021. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

As a great-grandma of 11, the royal monarch adores each one of her babies. If she had to choose which child is most similar to her, though, a source revealed she would go with Charlotte. “The queen has already picked up on signs that Charlotte is her mini-me,” an insider told Closer Weekly in 2019. “She’s confident that her great-granddaughter will grow up to be a great leader and role model.”

For more on Theresa’s astrology, plus to find out what the royal babies’ birthdays say about their personalities, scroll through the gallery below!