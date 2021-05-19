Princess Beatrice is going to be a mom! The royal family announced Beatrice is pregnant with her first child on Wednesday, May 19. The royal beauty is expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” read the royal family’s statement on Instagram. “[Queen Elizabeth] has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The exciting announcement that Beatrice, 32, and Edoardo, 38, are starting their family comes 10 months after they married in a secret wedding in July 2020. The royal family revealed their nuptials at the time, announcing the ceremony took place on July 17 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read, noting the number of guests was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.”

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has been romantically involved with the English property developer — who is already the dad of son Wolfie with ex-wife Dara Huang — since fall 2018, but things progressed quickly between the two. After just one year of dating, the lovebirds announced their engagement in September 2019.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,” the royal family’s message read. “Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course.”

PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Beatrice and Edoardo also released their own statement, gushing, “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

The royal duo’s little one is expected to arrive months after Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her first child in February. The royal gave birth to a son named August with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The monarchy shared the news of August’s arrival, announcing, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8:55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8 pounds, 1 ounce.”

Considering Meghan Markle is also currently expecting, Queen Elizabeth is going to get a few more great-grandchildren this year!