What Happened to Jimmy Buffett? ‘Margaritaville’ Artist Hospitalized

Sending well wishes. Fans are concerned after country singer Jimmy Buffett was forced to cancel his upcoming show in Charleston, South Carolina, after being admitted to the hospital on Thursday, May 18. Keep reading for details on what happened and updates on his health.

What Happened to Jimmy Buffett?

The Margaritaville owner shared an announcement on his official website just two days ahead of his scheduled stop at Credit One Stadium, revealing that health issues were discovered that “needed immediate attention.”

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all,” Jimmy, 76, wrote to his “faithful fans.” “Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital.”

He continued, “Growing old is not for the sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup [sic].”

The “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” artist went on to thank his fans for their “prayers and thoughts.”

“You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico,” he added. “Just remember, ‘NOT YET!’”

Does Jimmy Buffett Have Other Health Issues?

Parrotheads – the endearing name given to Buffett’s fans – will recall that the legendary artist announced in September 2022 that he was forced to postpone the rest of his tour dates in 2022 for his “Life on the Flip Side Tour.”

“Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year,” a statement shared via Buffett’s Twitter page on September 27 read. “On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

While the cause of the Mississippi native’s health issues remains unknown, he performed his two postponed Las Vegas shows in March and his rescheduled San Diego, California, show on May 6. Buffett’s San Diego show was his last live performance.