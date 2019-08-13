She is one of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses, so it’s not surprising that Viola Davis has a lot of advice to pass along to her daughter. While attending the premiere of The Angry Birds Movie 2 on Saturday, August 10, the How to Get Away with Murder star’s daughter, Genesis Tennon, revealed her mom’s best tip for making it in show business.

“She said, ‘No matter people say, to keep moving forward,'” the 9-year-old sweetheart shared with E! News. “And I’m gonna take that advice.” Aww!

Viola’s advice to her little girl comes just as she marks her first credited acting role in the upcoming movie. In The Angry Birds Movie 2, Genesis voices the character Vivi, a hatchling. “It feels great. I’m nervous. I’m excited. All at the same time,” she dished. “And I just really can’t wait to see the movie.”

Although her parents aren’t in the film, both Viola, 54, and her husband, Julius Tennon, accompanied Genesis at the Los Angeles premiere to make sure she felt supported.

Following the star-studded event, the Triple Crown of Acting winner took to social media and gushed about Genesis’ incredible accomplishment. The proud mama shared a sweet pic of her, Genesis and Julius on the red carpet alongside a sweet message for the their little girl. “So proud of you, Genesis!!! @AngryBirdsMovie hits theaters next Tuesday!” she wrote.

Although following in her mom’s footsteps seems like it would be a no-brainer to some, Viola told the outlet that her daughter’s role in The Angry Birds Movie 2 does not speak to her future career. “I don’t know if she wants to be an actress,” the Suicide Squad actress admitted. “I mean, the last time I checked she wanted to be a Navy Seal. I was really happy about that because I want her to be able to handle herself.”

We know Viola will have the best advice for Genesis no matter what career she chooses to pursue!

If you’re interested in catching Genesis’ debut, check out The Angry Birds Movie 2 in theaters starting Tuesday, August 14!