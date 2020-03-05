Singer Trisha Yearwood knows good music! The county music star gushed about husband Garth Brooks‘ tunes after he received the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song on Wednesday, March 4.

“I’m so very proud of my husband @GarthBrooks,” the 55-year-old wrote alongside a photo of them together on Instagram. “Honey, your music proves that we are all more alike than we are different. You bring us all together. I love you, and we all thank you for the music! xoxo me.” Aww!

The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer is the youngest songwriter ever to receive the honor. After he took home his trophy, Garth, 58, posted two photos performing at the event. “I accept this #GershwinPrize in honor of the spirit of Nashville,” the dad to three kids — Taylor, 27, August, 25, and Allie, 23 — wrote. “As one in community and music. Love, G.”

In a previous interview with Billboard, the “Thunder Rolls” singer revealed why his win is so important for Nashville after the city was recently hit by a devastating tornado.

“Representing Nashville is always a joy and an honor, and it takes on an even greater honor tonight because the rest of Nashville who aren’t playing are running chainsaws and opening up their homes to people who don’t have one,” he said. “We are right on that edge of becoming one of the major cities, but in my lifetime we will not lose that small-town community, and that’s a beautiful thing. We are a family.”

Shutterstock

The musician sure has a way with words. Every time he sings, we understand why the “Friends in Low Places” performer makes people run to buy his music. It was a big moment when the country crooner sang Bob Dylan‘s “Make You Feel My Love” on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November 2019.

By the time he got to the chorus, host Kelly Clarkson was already in tears. “If you would have told me as a kid that that moment would have happened?” she said while wiping her face. “I just can’t believe my life sometimes, that you’re just sitting here serenading me.”

Trisha has a good man in her life!