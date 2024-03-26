Diana Ross is celebrating her 80th birthday with tributes from her beloved fans, friends and family members! Tracee Ellis Ross posted a sweet Instagram video dedicated to her mom on Tuesday, March 26.

“Oh, how I love you, Mom. 80 incredible pictures of you in 80 seconds to celebrate your 80th birthday today and also … Fun fact about my life: I can ask Google for details about my life that I forget or am unaware of … I found this staggering … ” the post began.

“Did you know that from 1976 to 1985 (Rhonda was born ‘71, me ‘72, & Chudney ‘74), my mama @dianaross put out an album a year, did multiple tours, produced and starred in a variety of TV specials, shot Mahogany and The Wiz, produced her legendary 1983 Central Park concert with an estimated 800,000 attendees (when the first night of the show got rained out, she chose to pay for and re-do it the next night), left Motown, purchased an entire floor of a prestigious Fifth Avenue building, bought an estate outside of New York, and an office building where she where she manufactured Diana Ross Pantyhose and other merchandise, and other huge personal life moments?” she wrote.

Diana is a mom of five kids. The “I’m Coming Out” singer shares her eldest child, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, with Motown founder Berry Gordy. She welcomed daughters Tracee and Chudney Ross with her first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein. With her second husband Arne Naess, Jr., Diana became a mom to sons Evan Ross and Ross Naess.

“This was at a time when women couldn’t apply for credit or serve on a jury, and didn’t have access to birth control but could get fired for being pregnant. (Mind blown),” the Black-ish actress continued in her caption. “By 1977, she’d launched herself into a wildly successful, independent life as an artist, a mother and a Black woman. She had a huge iconic career on her shoulders, with no manager, no partner, by the end of that decade no mother, and three little girls to raise.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In addition to those credits, Tracee, 51, pointed out that her mom was always very hands-on when it came to “having family dinner,” “planning birthday parties” and more.

“Amidst shattering records, breaking glass ceilings, and setting a new bar for style and glamor, we, her children, were always her priority,” Tracee wrote. “As I often say, ‘Diana Ross’ the beloved global icon is legendary but she doesn’t hold a candle to my Mama.”