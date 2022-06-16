Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross loves sharing her gorgeous swimsuit style with fans! The Emmy nominee takes style inspiration from her mother, Diana Ross, who is a fashion icon in her own right. Tracee shows off her bikini body in photos posted on her social media accounts often.

“[Sharing my outfits] is a way to put joy in action for me. When I get dressed, I think to myself, ‘Ah, I like her, I remember her!’ She got lost a little bit,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2021 about her wardrobe. “During the pandemic, I continued working and there was no question that I continued putting on my lipstick, putting on a beautiful top and earrings and necklaces and things like that, but to be going back out into the world and getting dressed for that — I missed that part of my life.”

Tracee’s poolside looks are full of vibrant colors, different cuts and styles and unique patterns. In a May 2022 Instagram video, the television producer shared that the pool is her “happy place.” She rocked a black bikini with cutouts on the sides before taking a dive into the water. The star has bared her stunning figure in both bikini pictures and workout videos since joining Instagram.

“I’m a big advocate for keeping my body moving,” she told PopSugar about her workout routine in June 2017. “It is definitely vain, and it is about aesthetics, but truthfully I feel better about myself when I work out. I sleep better, my back feels better, my knees feel better … when I’m moving and keeping my body long and strong, I feel like I’m more productive and I get more done in a day.”

With so many captivating looks, it’s no wonder that Tracee has become an expert at capturing most of her gorgeous photos on her own.

“I don’t travel with an entourage,” she said during an interview with Who What Wear. “It’s [just] me. And sometimes I’m like, ‘I really look good right now! I should really document it!’”

The Girlfriends actress went on to say that she first began taking photos of her outfits with her camera’s auto-timer when she was a teenager. She later graduated to using her phone self-timer. Tracee’s style has definitely evolved over the years, and she posts throwback photos regularly to take a look back.

“I used to sit in my mom’s dressing room and watch her get dressed,” she recalled. “There are early pictures of me dressed up in her things. I think I was always drawn to the bold and the glamorous and the beautiful.”

