Between dominating television with her hit show Black-ish and her many hosting opportunities, Tracee Ellis Ross also has a knack for interior design. The Golden Globe winner lives in a stunning Los Angeles home full of vibrant colors. Her social media followers have become familiar with her iconic blue living room, often seen in the background of her posts.

Tracee has incredible style when it comes to rocking red carpet looks, and her home decor is no different. The dark blue living room is equally cozy and stylish. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Girlfriends star told Shape in October 2020 that her entire home became her “meditation space.” She went on to say that each piece of decor in the house was carefully selected to bring her happiness.

The High Note actress also takes pride in all of her work and has her awards on display around the home. Her Golden Globe award sits on the kitchen windowsill, and other trophies are displayed on shelves in the lounge area. A colorful selection of books lines the shelves of her comfy living room. Tracee is all about being comfortable in her own home and lounging around in one of her bathrobes whenever she gets the chance.

“I was dating someone. He was English, and he was like, ‘My God, you’re always in a housecoat,’” The Handsy Man author told Allure in May 2020. “I was like, ‘First of all, it’s not a housecoat.’ He was like, ‘Housedress.’ I’m like, ‘Not a housedress. It’s called a robe.’ And I have a collection of robes. I have three of the D’Oro robes. I have satin robes, I have cotton robes, I have ripped-up, old robes, I have terrycloth robes. There’s been a lot of robing.”

In addition to the marvelous interior of her home, Tracee beautifully decorated her backyard. The Emmy nominee planted lemon trees out in the garden. “I am serious about my lemons!” she shared during a September 2017 interview with Vogue.

Tracee came out with her first lifestyle item in April 2021 after developing a passion for creating a warm and welcoming home. She founded the natural hair care line, Pattern Beauty, and decided to create a candle to emulate the scent of the products.

“We all know what a candle can do to shift the energy in a space and set a mood, and we love our signature Pattern fragrance, so we thought: why not combine the two to create a moment of calm for wash day or any day?” she told House Beautiful after the candle launch.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Tracee’s Los Angeles home.