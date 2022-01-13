Since solidifying his heartthrob status as Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, Patrick Dempsey has made some major changes in his life. The Golden Globe nominee sold his famous Malibu mansion designed by Frank Gehry for $15 million in 2015. Patrick moved into another California home with his wife, Jillian Fink, and their three kids Talula, Darby and Sullivan in 2016.

“We were looking for a little land and space, and a house with some architectural significance,” Patrick told Architectural Digest after purchasing his iconic Malibu home in February 2014. “The exterior’s simplicity appealed to me, and the inside felt very expansive and calming. Everywhere you looked there was something visually pleasing.”

Jillian and Patrick, who got married in 1999, announced their split in 2015. They later rekindled their romance and purchased a $6.4 million home in 2016 for a fresh start. The couple’s aesthetic remained the same when it came to decorating their new house. The home boasts unique vaulted ceilings and stunning marble countertops in the kitchen. He shared that the couple were starting a “new beginning” in a September 2016 interview with People.

“Everybody has their own path,” the Freedom Writers actor said. “Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve. We wanted to be role models for our kids like, okay, if you have differences, you can work them out.”

The house has a library and den area, along with a huge backyard with plenty of space for all of the family pups to play. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom property is very modern with simple design accents. Though Patrick loves spending time at his beautiful California home, he also enjoys returning to Maine on occasion, to visit the town in which he grew up.

“Maine is remarkable [because of] its natural beauty … and the beautiful wildlife. To get out into nature it’s gorgeous, so breathtaking, and it constantly changes,” the Enchanted star told Travel + Leisure in January 2021. “I think Maine is very special. I mean, there’s a rawness to it. There’s an individualism to it, but yet, there’s a strong sense of community as well, you know?”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Patrick and Jillian’s California home.