Patrick Dempsey’s Wife Has Been There Through Thick and Thin! Learn About Spouse Jillian Fink

For more than the last two decades, Patrick Dempsey and his wife, Jillian Fink, have focused on maintaining their marriage and strong family bond. Though there were a few bumps in the road, the Grey’s Anatomy alum and his beautiful spouse have overcome the struggles and are doing better than ever.

Patrick’s love story with Jillian goes back to the mid-’90s following his divorce from his first wife, Rocky Parker, in 1994. The TV star crossed paths with Jillian, a celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist, when he paid a visit to the salon she was working at.

“I was shocked [when he came in for an appointment] but at the same time, I was happy because he was so cute,” she gushed to People in 2002. Though Jillian had an undeniable attraction to the Hollywood hunk, it was three years before a romantic relationship evolved.

However, as soon as they went on their first date, it wasn’t long before they were exclusive. Good Housekeeping reported the two moved in together just three months after, and by July 1999, they tied the knot.

The Made of Honor actor and the FYFE Beauty founder said “I do” during a luxurious ceremony at his family’s farmhouse in Lewiston, Maine. Following their nuptials, they started their family, welcoming their first child, daughter Talula, in February 2002. The pair’s twins, Darby and Sullivan, arrived in 2007.

Things seemed to be going well for the proud parents of three, but in January 2015, Patrick and Jillian shocked the world when they announced they were going their separate ways. “It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage,” their joint statement read, noting their “primary concern” was staying civil for their kids.

However, the formerly-estranged couple teased a reconciliation by the end of 2015 when they were photographed holding hands during an outing in Paris. Less than six months later in May 2016, the SAG Award winner confirmed the lovers called off their divorce and were back together.

“You have to work at everything. And you cannot do everything. Something has to be sacrificed,” Patrick told the Evening Standard, echoing his sentiment during an interview with People.

“Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of,” he sweetly insisted. “Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve. We wanted to be role models for our kids like, OK if you have differences, you can work them out.”

To learn more about Jillian, keep scrolling!