Courtesy of Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

Soaking up the sun! Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her incredible figure when she shared some throwback pics of her and her friends on vacation in Europe.

“Longing for Italy. Desperately missing my vaca crew,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, July 21. In the snaps, Tracee was wearing a stunning floral bikini that showed off her tiny waist and long legs. She also shared some videos of her dancing on a yacht and swimming with her friends.

Courtesy of Tracee Ellis Ross/ Instagram

At age 47, Tracee admits she’s had to work hard to maintain her impressive figure. One way the Black-ish star likes to stay in shape is by following Tracy Anderson‘s workout routine, which focuses on building up the smaller muscles in the body.

“I love the studio atmosphere, I love how beautiful and sexy and long and strong I look when I work out, and I love the loud music,” she told Health about going to the gym. “The music changes all the patterns, and my body gets to move freely, so you feel amazing — which is ultimately the point of the workouts, too.”

Tracee revealed she likes to work out three to four days a week because it makes her feel “strong.” Although she said her figure has changed over the years, Tracee still continues to take care of her body by eating clean and living a healthy lifestyle. “I don’t starve myself, but I work my ass off at the gym. I am aware of what I’m eating,” Diana Ross‘ daughter noted. “I moisturize, and I dry brush, and I infrared sauna, and I do acupuncture and I get facials.”

Courtesy of Tracee Ellis Ross/ Instagram

The Girlfriends alum also said she likes to stay away from alcohol because it “makes the folds go deeper.” That’s why she doesn’t smoke, drink coffee or do weed. “It just dries you out,” she said. “I tried coffee once in high school, and it was a bad thing.”

Even though Tracee is quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, she’ll continue to find ways to work out to keep herself in great shape!