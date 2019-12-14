She is known as one of the most iconic TV stars of the ’90s, but it seems like Tori Spelling has passed down the acting bug to her eldest son Liam, who wants to follow the same route.

The BH90210 star, 46, attended the Disney On Ice Holiday Skating Party to celebrate the arrival of Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party and discussed how she feels with her children wanting to be a star like she is. “Liam wants too and I am like OK that’s cool,” the actress told Closer Weekly and other reporters. “You know now they watch Youtube and everything and it’s different from the generation when I grew up and even before that. So i’m like ‘OK,’ I just want to make sure like nowadays there are a lot of people who are famous but they are not actors.”

“Before if you were famous in entertainment it’s because you were an actor or a musician or an artist but now it’s like well but they’re famous and they’re on tv,” the Stori Telling author continued. “So I just wanna make sure that that’s clear even though we’ve done reality TV. I want them to have a base and it’s hard work and you know, I want them to identify does he want to be famous or does he want to be an actor — and he wants to be an actor.”

Tori shares Liam, 12, and four other kids — daughters Stella, 11, and Hattie, 8, and sons Finn, 7, and Beau, 2 — with her longtime husband, Dean McDermott. While the pair’s eldest child may want to be in the spotlight, with that may come online bullying — and the famous couple has had to discuss that with him, especially since the young boy has received hateful comments about his body.

“Liam picked it up,” Dean, 53, said on his podcast “Daddy Issues” with Nicky Paris and Adam Hunter. “He said, ‘Dad, am I obese?’ I said, ‘Look buddy — there’s some sick people in the world … and they need to say bad things about people.’”

The actor continued and told his boy, “‘Think about it, son. You have a busy life. You have school, you got sports. Do you think you have time to go on Instagram, scroll through the people that you’re following, and make a negative comment about somebody?’ I said, ‘No, you don’t. You don’t, and if you did, you’d fill your time with something else. So think about how sick these people are that they have to do that.’”

It is pretty clear that Liam and his siblings have two amazing parents in their corner.