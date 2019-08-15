With BH90210 proving to be a summer ratings beast, fans imagined the cast would be making the ultimate big bucks. It seems, however, that isn’t exactly the case. Now, more than a week after the beloved quasi-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered on August 7, we know how much the stars are actually making.

A source recently dished to The Hollywood Reporter that each member of the cast — including Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering — are making $70,000 each per episode for the beloved show’s reboot. Wow!

The publication also reported that Tori, 46, and Jennie, 47 — who played Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor respectively on the ’90s series — are making an additional $15,000 per episode since they helped create this new iteration with Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini. Ian, who portrays the character of Steve Sanders, is also earning extra bucks for directing an episode. He took home an additional $46,000, the standard rate for Directors Guild of America.

Since BH90210 is set to run for six episodes, the base salary for the cast is $420,000. Thanks to their add-ons, the Troop Beverly Hills star and the What I Like About You star are making a whopping $510,000, while Ian is bringing home $466,000.

While this number sounds astronomical to most, surprisingly, the salaries do not compete with other iconic reboots. In 2017, Debra Messing and her three costars accumulated $250,000 per episode with the return of Will & Grace. Even Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert were each making $375,000 per episode when The Connors reboot aired in 2018.

The short series of BH90210 may still be airing on TV, but Tori already has her sights set on more episodes — which would also likely increase their pay rates. “We would love to continue to work together. It’s been such an amazing experience,” she gushed. “I liken it to high school when you think, ‘Oh, you never get a chance to do a do-over, and there are things that you know now that you didn’t know then that you would’ve done differently and we get that opportunity.'”

Here’s to hoping for more BH90210!