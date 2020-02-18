Being the parents of five young children may sound like a lot, but Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are putting their patience to the test as they recently adopted a new rescue dog. The BH90210 star shared a collage of photos after welcoming their “the newest member of our happy chaos family.”

“This guy stole our hearts when we met him last week,” Tori, 46, gushed alongside a series of pics of the blue-eyed, brown and white-patterned pup. “He’s a rescue from @pawworks and you can follow his journey with his mama and siblings on @hallmarkchannel’s Tails of Joy. Stay tuned as he joins us his forever home this coming weekend.”

The Scary Movie 2 actress — who shares kids Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, with the Slasher star — then revealed the special reason why she’s been “actively doing animal rescue work for 20 years now.”

“When my first rescue baby from @muchloveanimalrescue, Ferris, passed away a few months ago at the age of 19, it was very hard,” Tori recalled. “We had been family and roommates for almost two decades. He went through every facet of life with me.”

Instagram/ToriSpelling

The Spelling it Like it Is author then remembered all the times Ferris was by her side, including through “marriage, death, babies, babies and more babies,” she explained. “He was a true gentleman and my guy! He taught me what it was like to give wholeheartedly to an animal that had been mistreated, neglected and then abandoned.”

“And, then what it was like to find love and create a family and loving home for an animal in need,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum — who tied the knot with Dean, 53, in 2006, and is also the proud stepmom of the actor’s eldest son, 21-year-old Jack McDermott — continued in her post. “His passing was so hard that I buried the feelings deep down and didn’t really share the news with many. The kiddos wanted a new dog but I wasn’t ready. Til … .” Aww!

Fans of the longtime lovebirds showed support for their incredible decision to give a home to a pup in need. “First, I love that you adopt. And second, he’s perfect,” one fan wrote in the comment sections of Tori’s post, while another echoed, “Thank you so much. Being an example is a powerful way to change the world.” A third commented, “Those eyes!!!!! I have five animals — all rescues — I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

In her Instagram Stories, Tori seemed extra excited as she introduced the family’s new pup alongside Dean and their entire brood of kids. “So we have a big announcement,” the blonde beauty gushed as the Open Range actor chimed in, “Huge!” “We have a new baby joining the baby,” Tori continued. “A four-legged baby.”



Congrats to the happy family!