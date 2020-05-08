Lovebirds Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott celebrated their 14-year wedding anniversary in the sweetest way possible. The couple took to Instagram to give each other a beautiful shout-out!

“Thank you @imdeanmcdermott for being my chosen human in this lifetime. My partner in crime and my best friend. You are an amazing papa bear and I love that you always have my back no matter what!” Tori, 46, wrote on Thursday, May 7. “Thank you for loving me and I promise I am still fun! Life just gets stressful sometimes but through it all, we have each other. One day we will get back to Fiji where we became husband and wife and started our journey of a lifetime. I love you with all my heart and soul. Always Your TT Girl.”

Shutterstock

Alongside her heartfelt caption was a throwback picture of Tori and Dean, 53, just six months after they got married in May 2006. In the photo, the duo is cuddling together on a couch while smiling at the camera. At the time, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was pregnant with their now-13-year-old son, Liam. She gave birth to him in 2007 and later welcomed kids, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3, into their lives.

Dean also celebrated his big milestone with Tori by sharing a throwback video of them on Instagram. In the clip, the two spouses dressed up as celebrity couples, Sonny Bono and Cher, Lucille Ball and Ricky Ricardo and Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love. While they imitated the A-listers, Tori and Dean sang the remix to their hit single “In Love.”

“We’ve been through a lot in 14 years and we’re still going strong,” Dean captioned the romantic post. “Like the song says, ‘Look how far we’ve come after all.’ Happy Anniversary, Babe. ‘I wouldn’t wanna live without ya.'”

Fans completely loved the video. “This is still one of my favorite things you guys have done !! Genius! Happy anniversary!!!” one person wrote, and another said, “Sooo cute! Congratulations!!”

Tori and Dean are couple goals!