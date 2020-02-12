Everyone knows that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are all about staying fit, but they recently chowed down on some chocolate cake with their son Ben — although fans aren’t too sure the NFL legend enjoyed any.

The supermodel, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 12, to share a cute photo featuring her husband, 42, and their young son, 10. “Breakfast of champions! Seriously Mayassa, we can’t stop eating your cake. Help!!” Gisele wrote alongside the pic. Take a look at it below!

People were loving the post, but some wondered if the quarterback truly indulged in the dessert, especially since he is all about the healthy lifestyle. “No way Tom ate it!!” one fan said. ” Tom is not eating cake … empty fork,” another added. “You know he didn’t give up his avocado toast for any cake,” one person joked. However, when it comes down to it, the famous athlete isn’t afraid to breakaway from his diet and enjoy himself from time to time.

“I have a friend who freaks out if it’s not the most organic this or that, and I’m like, ‘That stress is going to harm you way more than eating that chip is,’” the three-time MVP told Men’s Health. In the past, Tom’s diet has included no milk or sugar, and meals like salads with nuts for lunch or roasted veggies and chicken for dinner. But things have changed!

“If I’m craving bacon, I have a piece. Same with pizza,” he confessed to the outlet during the interview. “You should never restrict what you really want. We’re humans, here for one life … What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like sh-t and then wonder, ‘Why am I eating s–t pizza?’” Tom continued, adding that he is also all about … wait for it … chocolate!

Taking everything into consideration, it certainly seems like the star has no problem at all getting into some chocolate cake with his family!