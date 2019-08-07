All about them treats! Tom Brady is known for sticking to a very strict diet — especially since he’s an athlete. However, these days the football star is loosening up a bit when it comes to his food choices.

“I have a friend who freaks out if it’s not the most organic this or that, and I’m like, ‘That stress is going to harm you way more than eating that chip is,’” the 42-year-old told Men’s Health about how he isn’t as over the top with his eating habits anymore — which in the past has included everything from no milk to no sugar. Now, the quarterback is all about certain meals like avocado and eggs for breakfast, salads with nuts and fish for lunch, and roasted vegetables and chicken for dinner. Although, Tom also has “cheat” foods.

“If I’m craving bacon, I have a piece. Same with pizza,” he admitted to the outlet. “You should never restrict what you really want. We’re humans, here for one life … What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like sh-t and then wonder, ‘Why am I eating s–t pizza?'” Tom continued, adding that he is also all about chocolate.

Tom also cooks up a storm for his wife, Gisele Bündchen, 39, and their two kids — Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 6, (Tom has a son, John, 11, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.) “He’s an amazing waffle maker. He makes great waffles,” the model once said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He has a secret recipe, which I’m sure there’s some package thing involved. I have never seen him making it because he literally won’t let me see it. He jokes with me, he says, ‘I can’t give you the secret otherwise you won’t need me anymore.'” Funny!

It certainly sounds like Tom is taking it a lot more easy these days. In fact, he and his family were recently on vacation in Costa Rica. Quite the life!