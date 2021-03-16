Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are both extremely successful in their careers, but they’ve found a way to balance their professions and their romance. Over the years of their marriage, the NFL star and the supermodel have become a total power couple — and the timeline of their relationship is proof!

“Tom and Gisele are truly more in love than ever,” an insider once told Closer Weekly. “They are such a strong family unit and feel like they are best friends, partners and each other’s biggest support systems. They have created the perfect life together.”

The longtime couple’s relationship goes back to when they first crossed paths in 2006. Since then, the NFL superstar and the Taxi actress have experienced many happy moments together, including their marriage, the births of their two kids and tons of Super Bowl titles.

It hard not to wonder how Tom and Gisele juggle it all, but they do a great job of balancing their lives as parents on top of their busy work schedules. Their marriage hasn’t suffered as a result, either, and the Victoria’s Secret model said it’s because she is always “fully present” when they’re together.

“I’ve been with my husband for more than 12 years now and, as you know, men are very … they want a lot of attention. They’re like, they demand … they need a lot of attention, like children do, like your family, your friends,” she told The Guardian in January 2020. “So I think the important part is to have fully present moments with everybody. I think that leads to fulfillment because they don’t have half of you, they have all of you in that moment, and then they get recharged.”

In order to make the most of their time together, Gisele said she’s always giving her undivided attention to her love. “I’m not picking up my phone or texting somebody or thinking about my laundry or my dogs,” she explained, noting “it’s the same thing” with their children, Benjamin and Vivian. “When I’m with them, I’m with them, on the floor with them, talking with them, really listening to them.”

Tom and Gisele sure make marriage look easy, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had their fair share of struggles. Though the two have endured some trials and tribulations throughout the years, they wouldn’t change a thing about their romance.

“I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together. My heart is so full and I am so blessed!” Tom wrote on Instagram while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in February 2019. “I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!”

What an amazing duo!

