Today fans have seen cohost Sheinelle Jones in a new light. The newscaster embarked on her first-ever solo vacation and got real about how she “discovered” gray hairs.

“I remember the first time I went to the movies by myself; it was several years ago when I was having vocal issues and it was frustrating and tough for me to talk outside of work,” Sheinelle, 45, explained in a July 30 Instagram post about her decision to embark on a getaway. “That was a moment. I walked out of the theater thinking … ‘Wow, I enjoyed my own company.’”

After some thinking, Sheinelle was inspired to take her first “destination trip” alone to a wellness spa.

“You know what I learned? I still enjoy my own company,” her inspiring caption continued. “I didn’t have to talk when I didn’t feel like it. I sat and ate dinner without a phone or a book to offer a distraction. Just my thoughts. I hiked. Meditated. Took so many pictures of the sky. Admired God’s handiwork. Lots of swimming. Lots of silence.”

Courtesy of Sheinelle Jones/Instagram

Sheinelle has been married to her husband, Uche Ojeh, since 2007. The pair usually vacation with their three kids, Kayin, Uche and Clara, during the warmer months. The children are currently away at summer camp, making it the perfect time for Sheinelle to embark on a relaxing trip on her own.

“It was transformative,” she gushed over the experience. “I am rejuvenated. I swear I discovered new gray hairs, even a birthmark I forgot about on my chin. Until next time.”

In a series of photos from her vacation, Sheinelle embraced her natural beauty, opting to go makeup-free while wearing a cozy bathrobe.

“Taking care of YOU is critical!” ABC personality Deborah Roberts wrote in a comment on the post.

Sheinelle also shared some gorgeous shots of a waterfall and the breathtaking view from her room. Prior to her wellness spa experience, Sheinelle documented a visit with her cousin in L.A. While there, she embarked on a hike and came to a shocking realization.

“I haven’t gone away — (non work-related) for this long, since my oldest was born 14 years ago,” she captioned another Instagram post. “So, I’m doing it! I can sleep in, hike and exercise … then exhale and be still and do absolutely nothing! — We can’t pour from an empty cup … so cheers to filling your cup!”