‘Today’ Host Sheinelle Jones Is So Thankful for Her 3 Kids! See Her Adorable Family Photos

Family is one of Sheinelle Jones’ biggest motivators! The Today host and her husband, Uche Ojeh, share three kids: Kayin, Clara and Uche. She gushes over her life as a mom on social media regularly, sharing the most adorable family photos.

The broadcaster welcomed her eldest son, Kayin, in August 2009. Three years later, twins Uche and Clara were born. Sheinelle joined the Today team in 2014 and made the decision to move to New York City with her family. The kids got accustomed to living in the Big Apple pretty quickly, finding joy in visiting the city’s landmarks.

“Central Park has been amazing for us,” she gushed during a 2015 interview with Mommy Nearest. “There are so many things that go on in that park! And the story times at the libraries — the free ones — we love them. It gives the kids a place to go.”

The doting mom also shared that her mini-mes enjoyed visiting the Museum of Natural History and running around at the park when they were younger. Years later, Kayin, Clara and Uche still love hanging out with their parents around the city and making memories that will last a lifetime.

Sheinelle often takes her daughter to see Broadway shows and musicals as Clara has developed a passion for singing. In May 2022, the youngster performed a song from The Wiz during a theater workshop. The news anchor was so proud of her little girl.

“I was crying tears of joy,” she wrote alongside a clip of the performance on Instagram. “She’s never been in a musical before — she practiced so much on her own … and I was BLOWN AWAY with that little voice and her dancing! Before the show, I kissed her forehead and told her to take her nerves and turn them into gratitude and excitement … and to be bold, confident and strong. She did it!”

Kayin, Clara and Uche all have vibrant personalities and love to talk, something Sheinelle thinks might lead them to follow in her footsteps with their future careers.

​​“I remember my mom telling me to stop talking so much. Now, three kids of my own later, I guess they’re all just like me!” she told Parents in January 2021. “The good news is, perhaps they can turn it into a career like their mom did.”​​

Though her schedule can be hectic at times, the Pennsylvania native is always there to take her kids to their soccer games and be present for their big milestones at school.

“I typically get to finish my day fairly early, when most people are just starting their lunch break,” Sheinelle explained. “In normal times, I can pick up my kids from school.”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Sheinelle and Uche’s three kids.