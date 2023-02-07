As one of the busiest broadcasters on TV, Sheinelle Jones has an incredible support system by her side. The Today host married her husband, Uche Ojeh, in 2007 and they have proven that their love has only gotten stronger since! Keep scrolling for details on the news anchor’s spouse.

Who Is Sheinelle Jones’ Husband, Uche Ojeh?

During a February 2016 episode of Today, Sheinelle explained how she met her husband for the first time in a “sneaky way.” The news reporter was a student at Northwestern University when Uche, then in high school, was visiting the school for a tour. He and his father were lost on the campus when they stopped to ask Sheinelle for directions.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The NBC personality gave her future husband a tour of the campus after their introduction. Sheinelle and Uche, who were 18 and 17 years old at the time, respectively, started dating shortly after their first interaction. They both went on to graduate from the school and start their careers. Uche worked as a consultant in the tech space out of college before joining UAO Consulting.

Sheinelle has continued to gush over her relationship with the businessman on social media since they tied the knot in 2007 in Philadelphia. The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in September 2022.

Do Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh Have Any Children?

Sheinelle and Uche have a beautiful family of five! They became parents for the first time in August 2009 when she gave birth to their eldest child, son Kayin. Three years later, the Pennsylvania native and the entrepreneur welcomed their twins, son Uche and daughter Clara.

While Sheinelle absolutely loves spending time with her kids and husband, she admitted that her early call time on Today deeply affects her sleep schedule.

“I struggle to stay awake past 8 p.m.,” she confessed during a January 2021 interview with Parents. “My husband stopped asking me to watch a movie on a Friday night long ago. He’d look over at me and I’d be asleep! Quite often, I go to bed before my children.”

Still, the journalist wouldn’t trade her job or her family for the world. In fact, Sheinelle thinks that she and Uche might even have three future news reporters on their hands.

“I remember my mom telling me to stop talking so much. Now, three kids of my own later, I guess they’re all just like me!” she said. “The good news is, perhaps they can turn it into a career like their mom did.”