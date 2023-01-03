TV host Sheinelle Jones has a lot to be proud of when it comes to her journalism career and more! The newscaster has been an official member of the Today team for nearly a decade, contributing to her whopping net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.

What Is Sheinelle Jones’ Net Worth?

Sheinelle has an estimated net worth of around $25 million, according to multiple outlets. Her annual salary falls between the $1 million and $5 million range. The Pennsylvania native was announced as an official cohost on Weekend Today in September 2014. Prior to that, Sheinelle gained experience at several Fox affiliate stations, including hosting Good Day Philadelphia on Fox 29 for almost 10 years.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

In January 2019, the broadcaster also began hosting weekday episodes of Today with Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer. A few months later, she announced she would be stepping away from her hosting role on Weekend Today to spend more time with her family. Sheinelle and her husband, Uche Ojeh, share three kids together, twins Kayin and Clara, and son Uche.

“As much as I love my Saturday Today family, this is going to be my last day anchoring the show,” she said during a December 2019 broadcast. “Since I’m so busy on the weekdays, I thought, you know what, I should probably see those three children that I have at home.”

Though she left Weekend Today, Sheinelle still remains as a host on the weekday program. She also hosts Today’s digital series Through Mom’s Eyes and served as a producer of the documentary Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret.

“I’ve received so many messages from women in my own life who I had no idea were struggling, it’s almost as if we’ve made it OK now to share, just from doing the documentary,” the news anchor told Hello! Magazine in December 2021 about the project.

Along with Al and Dylan, the mom of three cohosts the “Off the Rails” radio show on SiriusXM. While Sheinelle’s job requires her to talk to viewers at home five days a week, she was put on vocal rest in February 2020 following surgery to remove a vocal cord polyp. Six weeks later, she returned to Today virtually and reflected on her recovery and her new outlook on life.

“It was a time I will never forget,” she shared during a May 2020 interview with People. “When you’re still, you’re able to hear what other people are telling you and you’re able to hear the little whispers inside of you. It just puts everything in perspective.”