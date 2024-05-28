Today host Dylan Dreyer’s New York City apartment is incredibly cozy for her family of five! The meteorologist shared a sneak peek of her living room decor in an Instagram video posted on May 25.

“I mean our couch can comfortably fit our family, but I wouldn’t haven’t it any other way! Even you Bosco!” Dylan, 42, captioned the clip, which showed her sitting on one corner of the couch with her three kids and their dog snuggled up beside her.

The NBC personality shares sons Calvin, Oliver and Russell with her husband, Brian Fichera. The pair live in a stunning apartment in the Big Apple with their children, which boasts an incredible view and a short commute to her job on Today.

Courtesy of Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

In addition to the L-shaped sofa and the cozy area rug, Dylan’s living room features plenty of shelving to display family photos, comfy blankets and pillows and a large television. Previously, the mom of three clapped back at folks who said her apartment was too small for her family.

“‘You have to move,’ they said. ‘You’ll never fit in your apartment,’ they said. ‘Time for a bigger place,’ they said. This is how you do it in NYC. I think they all fit just fine … for now. #nycliving #my3sons #roommates,” she captioned a photo of her sons’ room on Instagram in January 2022.

In the picture, Calvin, 7, and Oliver, 4, smiled as they stood in their bunk beds while Russell, 2, slept in a crib nearby. In another snap, Oliver had a huge grin on his face as he stood next to his little brother’s crib.

Dylan admitted that it can get a little chaotic while getting ready for work in her busy household with three little ones. “Two of my boys climbed into bed with me last night,” she told Us Weekly about her morning routine in November 2023, adding, “It takes a village.”

Courtesy of Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

Recently, Dylan explained that she has a unique approach to parenting her kiddos at home.

“When the boys are fighting over the TV, I’m like, ‘I don’t care that you want to watch PAW Patrol and you want to watch Spirit Rangers. You guys need to figure it out,’” she told TODAY Parents in November 2022.

Dylan herself grew up in what she referred to as a “tough love” household.

“I liked having the responsibility of having to try and figure it out myself. And we’re instilling that in our kids because I just do think that it makes them tougher,” she shared.