Dylan Dreyer is “very efficient” when it comes to bathing her three kids. The Today host explained how she navigates nighttime routines with her sons, Calvin, Oliver and Russell, in her NYC home.

Dylan, 42, admitted that she usually tries to “get all three” of her kids into the shower with her at night to speed up the bathtime process. The meteorologist also revealed that it’s becoming harder to do a joint shower time with her kids as they’ve gotten older.

“It’s getting a little weird now that my oldest is 7, so he doesn’t do the shower thing anymore, he’ll be in the bath while I take a shower,” she told The Daily Mail on Monday, March 18. “But you know, I put the towel on pretty quickly, I don’t linger.”

“The other two have no idea what’s going on so they don’t care,” Dylan added. “They’ll run around naked all day long, I think they’re just so proud of their bodies and their parts, they love it!”

The comments came after Bradley Cooper made a remark on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast that he “took showers” with his dad growing up. The Maestro actor also said that his family was “naked all the time” when he was younger.

After Bradley made the confession, many other stars began weighing in on the subject, including The View’s Sara Haines.

“I do not enjoy walking around naked,” Sara, 46, told her costars on The View on March 1. “I come of the generation where I’m still learning to love my body naked. I’m not naked very often.”

Courtesy of Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

The Good Morning America alum shares kids Alec, Sandra and Caleb with husband Max Shifrin.

“I do not cover myself up immediately between the shower and my lotions when my kids come running in because I have made a deliberate effort for them to not feel shamed of their bodies and to remind them that it’s science,” she added.

Similarly, Dylan explained that her kids, whom she shares with husband Brian Fichera, “don’t care” about seeing her naked around the house.

“It’s funny because I’m also a very efficient mom so when I have to shower at night, if I can get all three in the shower with me so I can get everybody bathed at once, we’re good to go!” she admitted.