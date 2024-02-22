The Today team is showing their support for Savannah Guthrie amid online backlash. Several of her colleagues attended a party to celebrate the release of her new book, Mostly What God Does, on Wednesday, February 21.

“What a beautiful night — thank you to dearest friends for coming out to celebrate Mostly What God Does and most especially to @feldmike and my sweet babies,” Savannah, 52, captioned a series of photos from the event on Instagram.

She wore a white pantsuit for the big night as she posed for photos with her Today costars in attendance, including Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist and Sheinelle Jones. NBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle was also in attendance, along with Jenna’s twin sister, Barbara Bush.

Savannah also shared sweet snapshots with her husband, Mike Feldman, and their kids, Vale and Charles. Vale, 9, wore a yellow dress to match the cover of her mom’s new book, while Charles, 7, wore a suit with a bright yellow tie.

Hoda, 59, gifted Savannah a yellow bouquet of flowers ahead of the event. “The most beautiful bright yellow surprise waiting for me at home,” the bestselling author wrote on Instagram. “Thank you, @hodakotb, today and every day.”

While megawatt smiles were plastered on everyone’s faces in the pictures, there has been a bit of drama surrounding Today recently. On February 15, Savannah was called out by viewers after she repeatedly asked guest Kelly Rowland about Beyoncé’s new country album.

“I’m so proud of her,” Kelly, 43, said twice, without divulging much more information about Beyoncé, with whom she sang with in Destiny’s Child. She appeared on the talk show to promote her new film, Mea Culpa.

“Kelly is her own person, why is she still getting questions about Beyoncé,” one viewer asked in a comment on Today’s official YouTube page.

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

“The interview was doing well until the last few minutes,” another person penned. “Savannah, I know you are just doing what the producers tell you — but come on — this is about Kelly! So not cool to pry about Beyoncé, it’s unfair to Kelly who was there to promote her upcoming film — keep it at that! Kelly looked absolutely stunning and amazing per usual!”

Even days later, people were still talking about Savannah’s Beyoncé questions during the segment.

“@SavannahGuthrie once again her aggressive interview with @KELLYROWLAND has repercussions,” an X user wrote on Thursday, February 22. “I noticed during the interview and thought Savannah would not stop questioning Kelly about @Beyonce! Savannah is so rude! @TODAYshow.”