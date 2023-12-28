Today fans travel from both near and far to see their favorite morning talk show hosts in action. Unfortunately for one family of loyal viewers, their journey of meeting Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took a bit of a detour.

On Wednesday, December 27, both Savannah, 52, and Hoda, 59, were absent from Today as they both took days off to spend time with their families amid the holiday season. Out in the crowd at New York City’s Rockefeller Center, a family was spotted wearing sweatshirts that said, “I traveled 2,800 miles to see Hoda and Savannah.”

NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff, who was one of the guest cohosts filling in, pointed out how unfortunate it was that Savannah and Hoda were not there to meet the family. Still, he tried to make the most of the situation with his infectious personality.

“I am so, so sorry. Their sweatshirts say, ‘I traveled 2,800 miles to see Hoda and Savannah,’ and all they got was us,” he told viewers with a smile.

Dylan Dreyer, Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett were also on hand to cohost the program and help Jacob, 40, soften the blow. He ran over to chat with the family, who revealed that they traveled all the way from California and it was their second time visiting New York.

The family made the most of it and wished Savannah a happy birthday as she celebrated at home with her husband, Mike Feldman, and her kids, Vale and Charles.

“We were thrilled to meet them, and I’m happy they got to say hi to their favorites this morning!” Jacob wrote on Instagram after the episode.

The segment later caught the attention of Hoda, who shared a photo of one of the family members wearing the sweatshirt on her Instagram account.

“Oh no!! So sorry we missed you! Thank you for coming! The sweatshirt is next level!” she captioned the photo.

Hopefully, in the future, the family will fulfill their wish of meeting the dynamic cohosting duo. In the comments section of Hoda’s post, one of the family members wrote, “@hodakotb hopefully we can catch you and @savannahguthrie the next time we come out! We will recycle our sweatshirts!!!”

Hoda has been off celebrating the holidays with her two daughters, Haley and Hope, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman. The broadcaster posted an adorable Christmas selfie with her little ones on her Instagram page amid her Today absence.