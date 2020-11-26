Tina Turner Is a Singer, Actress and Mom of 4! Get to Know the Iconic Star’s Family

Tina Turner is known for her singing, songwriting, dancing and acting, but she also deserves credit for being the mom of four kids. The iconic What’s Love Got to Do With It star is the doting mother of her children, Ike Turner Jr., Michael Turner, Ronnie Turner and late son Craig Turner.

The “We Don’t Need Another Hero” songstress became a mom for the first time when she was just 18 years old. Tina and Raymond Hill, a saxophonist who played for the band Kings of Rhythm, welcomed their eldest son, Craig, in 1958.

The new mom and dad were thrilled to experience parenthood, but their relationship didn’t last long as they split shortly after. In 1960, Tina started seeing Ike Turner, who was the frontman of Kings of Rhythm, and they expanded her family when they welcomed their son, Ronnie, that same year.

Two years after Ronnie’s birth, Tina and Ike tied the knot in 1962, and following their nuptials, the “Proud Mary” singer adopted his two kids, Ike Jr. and Michael, whom he shared with ex-wife Lorraine Taylor. Ike also adopted Tina’s eldest son, Craig.

Tragically, Tina’s eldest son, Craig, died by suicide in July 2018. At the time, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told People that Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being found in his California home.

A year after her beloved child’s death, Tina opened up about the devastating loss. Even though the Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome actress was heartbroken over the tragedy, she believes Craig is in a “good place.”

“I think Craig was lonely, that’s what I think really got him more than anything else,” she candidly shared with CBS News in July 2019. “I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I’m sensing that he’s in a good place. I really do.”

Like her other kids, Tina will always hold a special place in her heart for Craig.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Tina’s children.