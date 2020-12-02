Tina Turner found love again later in life! The “Something Beautiful Remains” singer married her second spouse, successful German music executive Erwin Bach, in 2013 when she was 73 years old.

“We grant each other freedom and space to be individuals at the same time we are a couple,” Tina sweetly penned in her December 2020 book Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good, noting the Germany native taught her “to love without giving up who” she is.

Because Tina is very much involved in her music career, she appreciates how Erwin “has never been the least bit intimidated” by her status as a Hollywood icon. “[He] is a force of nature in his own right,” she wrote. “He shows me that true love doesn’t require the dimming of my light so that he can shine.”

Instead, the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” songstress and the music producer are constantly pushing each other to be the best they can be. “We are the light of each other’s lives, and we want to shine as bright as we can, together,” she gushed.

The Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome actress feels so blessed to be married to Erwin, but Tina is grateful for more reasons than one. Prior to her romance with the handsome hunk, she was in an abusive marriage with her first husband, Ike Turner, from 1962 to 1978. Looking back, Tina is thankful she took a second chance when she happened to meet Erwin at an airport in Germany.

“Falling in love with my husband, Erwin, was another exercise in leaving my comfort zone, of being open to the unexpected gifts that life has to offer,” she candidly shared. “That simple first meeting led to a long, beautiful relationship — and my one true marriage.”

Tina and the famous millionaire never welcomed any children together, but she’s the mom of her four kids, Ronnie Turner, Ike Turner Jr., Michael Turner and late son Craig Turner. The Tommy actress shares her eldest son, Craig — who died by suicide in 2018 — with former boyfriend Raymond Hill. She shares Ronnie with Ike, and she also adopted Ike’s kids, Ike Jr. and Michael, from a previous relationship.

Even though it hasn’t always been rainbows and butterflies over the years, Tina is looking forward to everything she’ll get to experience with Erwin by her side. “After all the chaos, she’s made the life she’s always dreamed of,” a friend exclusively told Closer Weekly in 2017. “She’s worked hard enough to look forward.”

