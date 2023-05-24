Remembering a legend. Tina Turner has died at age 83. The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s death was confirmed in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday, May 24.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a statement on her official Instagram page read. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

BabiradPicture/Shutterstock

Turner’s music career spanned more than six decades and transcended generations. With hits like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “A Fool in Love” and more, her contributions to the rock, R&B, soul and pop genres will never be forgotten.

Tributes poured in for Turner from her friends, fans and loved ones after news of her death was announced.

“A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83,” George Takei wrote in a tribute on Twitter. “She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does have everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens. You were always simply The Best.”

The eight-time Grammy winner is survived by her children Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner. She was also a mom to late sons Ronnie Turner and Craig Turner. At the time of her death, Turner was married to her second husband, Erwin Bach. The couple wed in 2013. Prior to their union, the songstress was married to her first husband, Ike Turner, from 1962 to 1978.

In the years leading up to her death, Turner faced several health issues. The Tennessee native was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016. One year later, she underwent a kidney transplant after Erwin donated his kidney to her. After everything she had been through, Turner was focused on living her life to the fullest.

“After all the chaos, she’s made the life she’s always dreamed of,” a friend of the legendary performer told Closer Weekly exclusively in April 2017.

Her longtime friend and formal person assistant Eddy Hampton Armani also revealed at the time, “She’s worked hard enough to look forward. She can take time and enjoy the beauty of life.”