Annie star Carol Burnett was on top of the world when she welcomed her three kids — Jodie, Erin and Carrie — into her life. However, everything soon changed for the actress when her youngest daughter died from pneumonia as a complication of lung cancer in 2002 at age 38.

“I think of her every day,” Carol, 86, once revealed to People. “She never leaves me … I just feel her.” Losing Carrie was not easy for the mom of three. It was especially difficult for her because they had very similar personalities.

“She was very interested in people,” Carol further explained. “She never met a stranger. I think it’s in our genes …[knowing] you can make somebody’s day by being kind.”

“She also loved to write. One time she was in New York and it was the winter, and homeless people would come up and ask for money. She would say, ‘I’ll give you $10 if you tell me your story.’ She would collect those stories and write about them,” Carol added.

Carrie was as sweet and as caring as her mom. It’s no wonder The Carol Burnett Show star — who led her own series for 11 seasons from 1967 to 1978 — is so beloved. Everyone couldn’t get enough of the TV personality as she was very entertaining and funny.

“By the 1990s, I think Carol realized, ‘Look, people love my show. I’m proud of my show. Let’s at least acknowledge it and start giving it its due.’ And you can make a great case that it was the best comedy-variety show ever,” Wesley Hyatt, author of the book The Carol Burnett Show: So Glad We Had This Time, previously told Closer Weekly.

“It was very consistent in what it set out to do. It was aimed for middle-class audiences, giving them a good time without feeling like you were being insulted intellectually or morally. I don’t think there was an effort to make audiences feel uncomfortable, as there is with some comedy nowadays,” he added. “And there was a lot of love there: Carol’s love for her audience and guest stars and everyone on the crew, and they loved her back. What comes through more than anything is that there’s a show that loved people and that people loved.”

