James Caan has had a memorable run in Hollywood, having starred in hit movies like The Godfather, Misery and Elf. But the beloved actor should also get credit for being the dad of his five kids, Tara Caan, Scott Caan, Alexander Caan, James Caan Jr. and Jacob Caan.

James became a father while he was paving his iconic career as a star. During his five-year marriage with Dee Jay Mathis, the El Dorado actor and his first wife welcomed their daughter, Tara, in 1964. However, they called it quits two years later in 1966.

The Hollywood legend moved on with his second spouse, Sheila Marie Ryan, in 1976, and the pair expanded James’ family when they welcomed their son, Scott, that same year. Like his first marriage, though, James and Sheila split shortly after in 1977.

The Las Vegas alum became a dad for the third time during his union with Ingrid Hajek. The twosome — who married in 1990 — welcomed their son, Alexander, the following year in 1991. They eventually went their separate ways in 1995.

It was during his fourth and final marriage with Linda Stokes that James completed his big family. The Golden Globe nominee and the costume designer exchanged vows in 1995 and by the end of that year, their son James Jr. arrived. Three years later in 1998, the doting dad welcomed his youngest son, Jacob.

James and Linda raised their sons, as well as the star’s other blended family, for more than a decade together. The former lovebirds were married for nearly 15 years, which marks this as his longest relationship, but they ultimately divorced in 2009.

The legendary actor’s kiddos have since grown up, and it appears most of them have followed and are following in their dad’s famous footsteps. James’ oldest son, Scott, said he was inspired to pursue a career because of how talented his father is.

“My dad is probably one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met,” Scott told The Fall magazine in 2017. “When you’re young, you don’t see your father as a legend, you just know that he’s an interesting, colorful, wild kinda cat and you think, ‘I want to be like that guy.’ If you come from creative people, it’s just in you.”

